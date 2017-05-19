  • Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People
    Korea
    9.7 (562 ratings)

    Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People

    The illegitimate son of a nobleman goes on to become Joseon Dynasty’s first revolutionary activist who steals from the rich to give to the poor.

    sweetlola Channel Manager
    14 languages
  • Song of Phoenix
    China
    9.0 (60 ratings)

    Song of Phoenix

    When a young man from a prominent family falls in love with a slave, could their relationship withstand the many obstacles of society?

    deadliftdiva_548 Channel Manager
    8 languages
  • Suspicious Partner
    Korea
    9.7 (565 ratings)

    Suspicious Partner

    What happens when you become the target of a killer with amnesia who comes after you again and again?

    babyinspiritestar1 Channel Manager
    24 languages
  • Tunnel
    Korea
    9.7 (364 ratings)

    Tunnel

    A police detective from 1986 suddenly travels to modern day while chasing a dangerous serial killer through a tunnel!

    mirna023_316 Channel Manager
    17 languages

Always Our Oppa

What better way to wait for Lee Min Ho's comeback than to watch all of his dramas in one place? Thank you, oppa, for all your hard work, and we can't wait until your return. "Fighting"!

Curated by Viki
The Legend of the Blue Sea

He conned his way into our hearts in this drama with co-star Jun Ji Hyun! Watch LMH's last drama before his military ...

Boys Over Flowers
Boys Over Flowers
EN 100% Korea

This role and those curls shot LMH to stardom! He fought for the highly coveted role and found out he got the part fr...

City Hunter
City Hunter
EN 99% Korea

Love, revenge and LMH doing his own stunts? What more could you ask for?

The Great Doctor
The Great Doctor
EN 100% Korea

LMH battles for love in the past and present in this Goryeo-period drama. He was so engulfed in his character, it was...

I Am Sam
I Am Sam
EN 100% Korea

Early in his career, LMH had this supporting role with Big Bang’s T.O.P. Speaking of names, LMH was originally known ...

Public Enemy Returns
Public Enemy Returns
EN 95% Korea

LMH gave up his dream of being a soccer player to become an actor. Catch the gritty bad boy he plays in this supporti...

Viki Picks

Love & Fantasy

Love & Fantasy

Curated by Viki
31 Shows  
Learn the Basics: Korean

Learn the Basics: Korean

Curated by Viki
27 Shows  
Viki Primetime

Viki Primetime

Curated by Viki
15 Shows  
I Love You, Man

I Love You, Man

Curated by Viki
23 Shows  
All C-Dramas, All the Time

All C-Dramas, All the Time

Curated by Viki
47 Shows  
Doctors On Call

Doctors On Call

Curated by Viki
17 Shows  
Soompi Awards Dramas of The Year

Soompi Awards Dramas of The Year

Curated by Viki
22 Shows  
Learn the Basics: Chinese

Learn the Basics: Chinese

Curated by Viki
31 Shows  
Fan Collections

Inside the Mind

Inside the Mind

Curated by kaybee23
24 Shows   1330 Followers
Best bromance and boys love!☆彡

Best bromance and boys love!☆彡

Curated by clarakorgaard_838
10 Shows   1722 Followers
WITHOUT CLICHES ( SEM CLICHÊS)

WITHOUT CLICHES ( SEM CLICHÊS)

Curated by debora_nascimento12_485
34 Shows   2127 Followers
Awesome dramas you should watch

Awesome dramas you should watch

Curated by ebbymaggie_835
30 Shows   2803 Followers
Dramas Love ❤️

Dramas Love ❤

Curated by tania12
18 Shows   470 Followers
Heart Racing Dramas

Heart Racing Dramas

Curated by kncayton810_563
26 Shows   480 Followers
Unreal! E.T. phone home? 👽

Unreal! E.T. phone home? 👽

Curated by kaybee23
26 Shows   206 Followers
The Best of The Best Dramas

The Best of The Best Dramas

Curated by amy_blankenship_603
53 Shows   233 Followers
Currently On Air

Viki ID
Viki Original
Viki ID
EN 100% Various countries
8.5 (13 ratings)
Sister Is Alive
Sister Is Alive
EN 97% Korea
8.1 (71 ratings)
Suspicious Partner
Suspicious Partner
EN 100% Korea
9.7 (565 ratings)
The Masked Lover
The Masked Lover
EN 100% Taiwan
9.5 (80 ratings)
Coming Soon

My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
Queen for Seven Days
Queen for Seven Days
EN 0% Korea
10.0 (7 ratings)
Fight My Way
Fight My Way
EN 85% Korea
10.0 (42 ratings)
Switch of Fate
Switch of Fate
EN 0% China
Latest News

“Produce 101 Season 2” Trainee Kang Daniel Sustains Injury While Rehearsing

“Produce 101 Season 2” Trainee Kang Daniel Sustains Injury While Rehearsing

Lee Kwang Soo To Make Special Appearance In KBS’s “Greatest One-Shot” At Cha Tae Hyun’s Request

Lee Kwang Soo To Make Special Appearance In KBS’s “Greatest One-Shot” At Cha Tae Hyun’s Request

IU To Help Lee Hyori Welcome Guests To Her Jeju Home In JTBC’s “Hyori’s Homestay”

IU To Help Lee Hyori Welcome Guests To Her Jeju Home In JTBC’s “Hyori’s Homestay”

Roy Kim Has Priceless Reaction After Henry Shows Interest In His Older Sister

Roy Kim Has Priceless Reaction After Henry Shows Interest In His Older Sister

Kim Yoo Jung Considering Lead Role In Upcoming Drama “School 2017”

Kim Yoo Jung Considering Lead Role In Upcoming Drama “School 2017”

Watch: “Lookout” Releases New Teasers Packed With Action

Watch: “Lookout” Releases New Teasers Packed With Action

Featured Networks

